HARVEY, La. — The Warren Easton Eagles defeated John Ehret, 35-14 Thursday night at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

The Eagles would jump out to a 21-0 first-half lead that started with a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter from Thomas Vaughn.

After a great defensive stand in the second quarter, Easton would capitalize with a 33-yard run by Fred Robertson to the John Ehret 14-yard line.

Robertson would cap off the drive a few plays later with a 15-yard score to extend the Eagles’ lead, to 14-0.

In the final minutes of the second quarter, Warren Easton’s Antonio Taylor would come away with an acrobatic interception in Patriots territory that would set up the final score of the half.

Quarterback Greg Donaldson would connect with Kyon Holiday for the 12-yard strike that would ultimately put the game out of reach after the first two-quarters of play.

With the win, Warren Easton improves to 2-3 on the year. Easton was forced to forfeit their first two wins of the season.

So, unofficially the Eagles are 4-1.

