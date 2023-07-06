METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — For the second straight season, the Crescent City Sports Summer League Championship ended in walk-off fashion.

Top seed Lutcher defeated the John Curtis-based River Ridge Patriots, 6-5, at John Ryan Stadium on Thursday night to claim the CCS title in the league’s second year.

Colin Rouques slid home to win the game after a somewhat slow grounder from Chaduthaddeus Carter forced the Patriots’ shortstop to throw quickly to the first baseman, who had to make a tough scoop but was unsuccessful.

Winning head coach Ryan Jensen discussed the final play, the importance of winning the summer league title, and more in the complete interview below.

The John Curtis-based River Ridge Patriots trailed 2-0 when Isaiah Spann knocked a 2-RBI single to shallow right center field to even the score.

Lutcher answered with three runs in the following frame.

With the bases loaded, Jack Kleibert sent a 3-2 pitch for a ride to deep left field to clear the bases and make it 4-2. A few batters later, Brock Louque drove in Kleibert for the three-run lead.

In the top of the sixth, Connor Micheu delivered a huge single to shallow center to give the Patriots a 6-5 lead.

In the final frame, down one, with two outs, Lutcher’s Chaduthaddeus Carter hit the game-winner that is marked as a walk-off error.

Brock Louque was named Most Valuable Player, and winning pitcher Quinn Smith deserved an honorable mention for his performance on the mound. Smith spoke with WGNO after the game:

CCS owner Ken Trahan discussed another successful season in the CCS Summer League, as 17 teams participated in year two.