Walk in the Mile High Park, Saints roll over Denver

NOVEMBER 29: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints rushes for a two yard touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Is this a real NFL game?

Denver, playing without a true quarterback, became the first team since 1998 to have more interceptions, 2, than completions, one, in a 31-3 loss to the Saints Sunday in Denver.

All of the Denver quarterbacks were ruled out by the NFL, after violating the league’s Covid-19 protocols. Denver rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton completed one of nine passes for 13 yards with two intercepions.

The Saints scored 17 second quarter points, 10 of them set up by two Denver turnovers to lead the Broncos 17-0 at halftime.

Taysom Hill scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards. Wil Lutz kicked a 40 yard field goal on the final play of the half. Hill rushed 10 times for 44 yards. He also completed 9 of 16 passes for 78 yards.

Running back Latavuis Murray rushed 19 times for 124 yards and scored on second half TD runs of 36 and 8 yards.

Denver had 112 yards of offense. The Saints had 292.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus kicked a career long 58 yard field goal for Denver’s only points.