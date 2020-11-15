Wake up call: Saints score 17 points in the second quarter, take lead over Niners at halftime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints breaks a tackle from Daniel Heim #88 of the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints have only six first downs, but hold a 17-10 lead over San Francisco at halftime Sunday at the Superdome.

Alvin Kamara ran two yards for a second quarter touchdown and added a three yard reception from Drew Brees. Brees has completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards.

San Francisco scored on the first possession of the game in the first quarter. The 49ers drove 13 plays, 75 yards. The drive ended with a 4 yard TD pass from Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk.

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired via trade from the 49ers, started at linebacker in his first action as a Saint. He has two tackles, and two assists at the half.

The Saints get the ball to start the second half.