Wake up call: Saints score 17 points in the second quarter, take lead over Niners at halftime

The Saints have only six first downs, but hold a 17-10 lead over San Francisco at halftime Sunday at the Superdome.
Alvin Kamara ran two yards for a second quarter touchdown and added a three yard reception from Drew Brees. Brees has completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards.
San Francisco scored on the first possession of the game in the first quarter. The 49ers drove 13 plays, 75 yards. The drive ended with a 4 yard TD pass from Nick Mullens to Brandon Aiyuk.
Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander, acquired via trade from the 49ers, started at linebacker in his first action as a Saint. He has two tackles, and two assists at the half.
The Saints get the ball to start the second half.