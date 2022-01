BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team improved to 1-1 in SEC play Tuesday with a 65-60 win over No. 16 Kentucky.

Afterwards, head coach Will Wade said the win should be expected.

At halftime, LSU officially unveiled Dale Brown Court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Coach Brown asked it be unveiled at the Kentucky game.

NEXT UP: LSU hosts Tennessee Saturday at 5 p.m.