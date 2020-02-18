Wade on LSU: We are in a rut

LSU basketball coach Will Wade has a simple explanation for the current dilemma for his Tigers.

LSU has lost three of its last four games, allowing 269 points in those losses. The Tigers have fallen out of first place in the SEC, but can climb back into a tie with a win at home Tuesday night vs 10th ranked Kentucky.

LSU lost at Alabama Saturday 88-82. Wade said a February 5th loss at Vanderbilt exposed some of his team's defensive deficiencies, and other clubs are copying Vandy's plan.

LSU is 14-1 at home. LSU's lone loss at home was December 18th to East Tennessee State.

Game time for Kentucky vs LSU is 8 pm Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.