Von Rosenberg: ready for second shot at big leagues

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and punter Zach Von Rosenberg #38 celebrate a field goal over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, once a minor league pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hopes to get another shot at the big time.

Von Rosenberg spurned a baseball scholarship from LSU in 2009, and signed a contract including a seven figure bonus with Pittsburgh.

ZVR later returned to LSU, and the last four years has punted for the Tigers.

He hopes to be a late round pick in the NFL draft, or make a team as an undrafted free agent.

Von Rosenberg turns 31 in September.

You can watch the NFL draft live on WGNO starting Thursday April 29th.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News