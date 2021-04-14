Von Rosenberg: ready for second shot at big leagues

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers and punter Zach Von Rosenberg #38 celebrate a field goal over the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, once a minor league pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hopes to get another shot at the big time.

Von Rosenberg spurned a baseball scholarship from LSU in 2009, and signed a contract including a seven figure bonus with Pittsburgh.

ZVR later returned to LSU, and the last four years has punted for the Tigers.

He hopes to be a late round pick in the NFL draft, or make a team as an undrafted free agent.

Von Rosenberg turns 31 in September.

You can watch the NFL draft live on WGNO starting Thursday April 29th.