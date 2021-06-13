Vol’s end Mainieri’s run, Tigers season, 15-6 in Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Rucker hit two home runs in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional, and No. 3 national seed Tennessee advanced to the College World Series with a 15-6 win over LSU, concluding the career of Tigers coach Paul Mainieri.

The Volunteers will make their fifth CWS appearance and first since 2005.

They set program records for runs in a super regional game and home runs (six) in an NCAA Tournament game.

Mainieri had been the nation’s winningest active coach and finished seventh all-time with 1,505 wins after a combined 39 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame and LSU.

