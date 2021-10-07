Volleyball: No.1 Dominican sweeps Mount Carmel

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – No. 1 Dominican swept Mount Carmel Thursday at the MCA Assembly Center.
Dominican won by scores of 24-14, 25-17, and 25-9.
With the win, Dominican improves to 21-1 on the season.
For highlights, click on the video above.
