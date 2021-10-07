Volleyball: No.1 Dominican sweeps Mount Carmel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a federal judge in Austin placed Texas' new abortion law on hold Wednesday night, one abortion provider said it's jumping on providing abortion care, even though the pause may not shield providers from lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the injunction against the "Heartbeat Act," which went into effect Sept. 1. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which could be as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many know they are pregnant. The state of Texas on Wednesday night quickly filed a notice of appeal to the ruling in the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.