Volleyball: Country Day wins 6th straight State Title, completing the sweep vs Louise McGehee

KENNER, La. — The Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns made it six consecutive LHSAA volleyball state championships, their 11th since 2009, winning the Division V finals in straight sets, 3-0, over Louise McGehee on Saturday morning inside the Ponchartrain Center in Kenner.

Junior Nia Washington was named the championship game’s “most valuable player” award for her outstanding efforts in the Cajuns’ victory over the Hawks, finishing with 19 kills, three aces and six digs.

Below are the results from the match:

Set 1 – 25-11 Metairie Park Country Day

Set 2 – 25-21 Metairie Park Country Day

Set 3 – 25-15 Metairie Park Country Day

For highlights, please click the video above.

Country Day head coach Julie Ibieta spoke with WGNO after the win.

“So proud of this team,” said Ibieta, whose team overcame an August quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “With all the adversity through the season with Covid and all the rules they have to adhere to at school, at practice and for the matches, and not being able to play a regular schedule. We started off not really knowing what we could be, and they believed and they trusted and we got better every week.