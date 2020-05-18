Virus has NFL prospects pondering threat of a lost season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There is an extra level of anxiety these days for college players who are NFL prospects and hoping for a big season to boost their exposure with pro scouts.

The coronavirus pandemic did away with spring football and in-person workouts at on-campus facilities.

Nobody can say yet what the 2020 season will look like, or if there will be one at all. The NFL is filled with examples of how important one season can be.

That includes Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship in 2019 and became the top NFL draft pick.