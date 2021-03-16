Virginia Tech coach Mike Young apologizes for ‘insensitive remark’

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, left, talks to guard Jalen Cone during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

INDIANAPOLIS (WFXR)– Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young, on Tuesday, apologized for a remark he made connected about the Jehovah’s Witness during his NCAA pre-tournament press conference. The Hokies are set to play Florida Friday at 12:15 p.m. During the press conference, Young was asked if a tournament like the NCAA is a journey of does he take it one day at a time.

Young responded:

“We’re not playing the Jehovah’s Witness all-star team here. We’re playing the Gators, man, we’re

playing the Gators. I do know who our next opponent would be if we were lucky enough to win, but there’s not a chance in hell you start thinking about anything, nothing— I will not one clip about anything but Coach White’s Gator team, and that’s the same for my team. This is it. This is one game and if you play poorly or get outplayed, I’m going to be walking out the hall after talking to you guys via Zoom, and there’s going to be an NCAA Representative telling me, ‘You’re plane leaves in 45 minutes. Good luck to you. GO get your stuff packed and get out of here.’ It may not be that tough, but let’s play well and play a good ball game. Let’s see what happens.”

Later in the day, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program issued this statement from Mike Young.

“Earlier today on the NCAA Tournament conference call, I attempted to show my respect for our upcoming opponent, the University of Florida. Regrettably, I didn’t articulate that sentiment in an appropriate manner. I apologize for my insensitive remark and am sincerely sorry for anyone I may have offended.”