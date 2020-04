STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 06: Cameron Dantzler #3 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Darius Slayton #81 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HAMMOND, La.-With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

In his career as a Bulldog, Dantzler recorded 108 total tackles, 5 interceptions, and 20 pass breakups.

Dantzler was a former quarterback and cornerback for St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, La.

As a senior, he passed for 1,381 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,901 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He signed with Mississippi State back in 2016.