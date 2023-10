NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson spoke at Pelicans media day Monday. Here’s the complete interview as he talks about his hopes for the new season, spending more time in New Orleans in the offseason, and the arrival of his new daughter in November.

