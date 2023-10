Zion Williamson scored 12 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and handed out 5 assists in 15 minutes, 28 seconds in the Pelicans 122-105 loss to Orlando Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 14 points. Orlando made 15 three pointers, New Orleans 8.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green said there’s work to be done, learning a new offensive system.

The Pelicans play Houston Thursday night in Birmingham.