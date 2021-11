NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz spoke with local media Wednesday after practice about the Green Wave’s upcoming matchup with Central Florida Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Green Wave currently sits at 1-7 on the season, 0-4 in conference play after a 31-12 loss to Cincinnati at home last weekend.

The team played the Bearcats without starting quarterback Michael Pratt.

When asked about Pratt’s status for Saturday, coach Fritz says the team will know more later in the week.