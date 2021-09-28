Video: Willie Fritz previews Tulane’s AAC opener against ECU

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz spoke with media Monday about the Green Wave’s American Athletic Conference opener Saturday against East Carolina.

Tulane (1-3) is coming off a disappointing, 28-21 loss to UAB Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane’s offense generated 395 yards of total offense but was derailed by turnovers throughout the game with 2 costly fumbles and interceptions.

Here is offensive coordinator Chip Long talking about Tulane’s offense:

Tulane’s offense only possessed the ball for 22 minutes.

As for the defense, UAB was able to time and time again put together methodical scoring drives that kept the unit on the field for 37 minutes.

They forced two turnovers and gave up 433 yards of total offense.

Tulane will look to get back in the win column against ECU (2-2) Saturday at 2:30 p.m.