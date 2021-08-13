Video: Willie Fritz, assistant coaches preview 2021 football season at Tulane media day

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz was joined by players and coaches to preview the Green Wave’s 2021 football season at media day Friday.

The Green Wave open the regular season with a home contest against Oklahoma Saturday, September 4th at 11 a.m.

That game will be aired right here on WGNO.

Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen, new offensive coordinator Chip Long, and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton spoke with WGNO at media day Friday.

Their interviews are available in the links below.

Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen:

Tulane Offensive Coordinator Chip Long:

Tulane Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton: