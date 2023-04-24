Former Jesuit Blue Jay Will Clark had his jersey retired last July by the San Francisco Giants. No Giant will ever wear number 22, again.

Clark, who prepped at Jesuit, had 2.176 career hits, and 284 career home runs. He played first base for the Giants from 1986 to 1993, and ended his career in 2000 with the St Louis Cardinals.

Clark was recently honored by family and friends at the Ponchartrain Hotel. He spoke with WGNO Sports about his honor, and the major changes, including the pitch clock, underway in Major League Baseball.