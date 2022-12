Kelly says Tigers could have as many as 23 early enrollees in January.

Metro area stars signing Wednesday include offensive lineman Tyree Adams of St Aug, wide receiver Khai Prean of St James, and cornerback Ashton Stamps of Rummel.

Here’s Kelly’s press conference in two parts:

Watch LSU and Purdue battle in the Citrus Bowl January 2nd live at Noon on WGNO and ABC.

The game will be followed by the WGNO Sportszone with Ed Daniels and JT Curtis.