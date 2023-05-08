Delgado will play in two weekends in the South Central Regional, on the road.

That’s after winning the Region XIII championship last weekend in Hammond. The Dolphins did it with three walk off wins, including one Friday night over Nunez. JT Singletary appeared to avoid the tag of the Pelicans’ catcher, and scored the winning run on a base hit from Cole Stromboe.

Here’s Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann in the WGNO Sportszone.

