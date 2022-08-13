NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Green Wave football team held their first fall scrimmage Saturday morning at Yulman stadium, marking their 9th day of fall camp.

The first-team offense and defense went through just a handful of “live action plays,” leaving the remainder of the scrimmage for the young guns to show off their stuff.

Fritz says he didn’t want guys playing “40-50 snaps today” so they kept it closer to a practice format.

“Kind of broke them into it a little bit. We’re a little thin at a couple of positions, so we wanted to be careful on how many plays we went. It was more like a practice than a scrimmage,” says Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz.

Tulane will hold practice tomorrow morning at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.