NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Tulane baseball coach Rick Jones, who coached the Wave for 21 seasons, had his #10 jersey retired by the school in a ceremony between games in the doubleheader between Wichita State and Tulane.

Jones won 827 game, most by any Tulane coach in any sport.

He led the Wave to its only College World Series Appearances, in 2001 and 2005. Jones spoke to reporters Friday evening.