NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane introduced new director of athletics David Harris Monday. Harris’ official start date is Jan. 3, but he said he is involved in talks to keep football coach Willie Fritz anchored at Tulane.

“We want coach Fritz to retire here,” said Harris. Harris also addressed the possibility of getting the Green Wave in a power 5 league.

Tulane takes on SMU Saturday at 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium in the American Athletic Conference championship. You can watch the game live on WGNO and ABC.

