NEW ORLEANS — Friday marked the first day of practice for Tulane baseball.

First-year head coach Jay Uhlman spoke with reporters about what fans can expect to see from his talented 2023 squad.

Tulane was picked fourth in the AAC preseason poll behind East Carolina, Houston, and UCF, with the lone preseason all-conference selection being junior starting pitcher, Dylan Carmouche.

Carmouche was the only American Athletic Conference to be featured in every weekend rotation in the 2022 season.

During his press conference Friday, Jay Uhlman had high praise for his talented sophomore class that features, Teo Banks and slugger Jackson Linn.

Both players were part of a handful to enter the transfer portal following the end of the 2022 season but were successfully re-recruited by head coach Jay Ulhman and made their return uptown.

Linn was Tulane’s top hitter last year, hitting .353 with 31 RBIs and 7 home runs in 46 games:

Teo Banks was a promising prospect for Tulane as a freshman but missed the majority of the season with an injury. Banks came on strong late in Tulane’s season with a sensational showing in their AAC tournament run.

Banks became the first player in AAC history to hit for the cycle in the conference tournament and looks to carry that momentum into his sophomore season.

The Tulane Green Wave will open their season with a three-game series at UC-Irvine that starts Friday, February 17th.