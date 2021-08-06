Video: Tulane Football opens fall practice Friday at Yulman Stadium

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Green Wave Football team returned to Yulman Stadium Friday for the first full day of fall practice.

The Green Wave will open the 2021 regular season September 4th at home against the Oklahoma Sooners.

That game will be aired on WGNO where you can find all things Tulane football before and after opening kick.

For the full schedule, click here.

The Green Wave were one of the few football programs to play a double-digit schedule last seasoon, finishing with a 6-6 record, 3-5 in AAC play.

Here is Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz discussing fall camp and the areas the Green Wave need to address ahead of their season opener: