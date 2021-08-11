Video: Tulane football holds day 5 of fall practice

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday marked day five of Tulane football’s fall practice as their September 4th regular season opener against Oklahoma nears.

That game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4th at Yulman Stadium.

You can catch the game right here on WGNO.

During his post-practice media session Wednesday, Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz emphasized the team’s continued work to finish ball games.

With a tough schedule this fall, the Green Wave will certainly find themselves in several close contests.

For the full schedule, click here.

4 games last season were decided by 7 points or less.

Finishing close games is something the Green Wave struggled with a season ago and something they plan to fix in 2021.

Here is head coach Willie Fritz after practice: