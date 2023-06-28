NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wednesday, the Tulane University Men’s Basketball team opened practice for the FISU World University Games in China.

Tulane accepted an invitation to represent the United States and compete in the summer games next month in Chengdu.

“Putting this USA on is something that I’ve never done and something that the majority of basketball players in the country will never have the opportunity to do. We get the chance to hopefully come back with a gold medal and that’s something that none of us are taking lightly,” says Tulane junior Sion James.

According to a release from Tulane University, the Green Wave will be only the fifth NCAA men’s basketball team to represent the United States in the World Games, joining Northern Iowa (2007), Kansas (2015), Purdue (2017), and Clemson (2019).

“I think I think it could be really good for us,” says Tulane head coach Ron Hunter.

“Of course, the teams are really good over there. If you look at, you know, when Kansas was over there, every game with a one-possession game. Before that, Clemson, who won a gold. Same thing, one-possession games and then of course Purdue before that I think won a silver medal. So, we know the games will be good. I’ve got to make sure that it doesn’t linger for us and then become an extra long year,” added Hunter.

The FISU World University Games runs from July 28th to August 8th.

