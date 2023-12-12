NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Tulane offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez is back in New Orleans, 25 years after he was a key part of the Wave’s 12-0 season. Rodriguez is the head coach at Jacksonville State, 8-4. The Gamecocks play Louisiana-Lafayette in Saturday’s R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette, 6-6, are making their 6th straight bowl appearance.
Game time for the New Orleans Bowl Saturday is 1:15 p.m.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Video: Berry is Best player of year, FNF and Crescent City Sports awards
- Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ dies at 61
- Missouri 18-year-old shot, killed in duck hunting incident: officials
- Video: the return of Rich Rod, Jax St vs Cajuns in New Orleans Bowl
- Starbucks announces December deals, including free hot chocolate days