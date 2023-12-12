NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Tulane offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez is back in New Orleans, 25 years after he was a key part of the Wave’s 12-0 season. Rodriguez is the head coach at Jacksonville State, 8-4. The Gamecocks play Louisiana-Lafayette in Saturday’s R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette, 6-6, are making their 6th straight bowl appearance.

Game time for the New Orleans Bowl Saturday is 1:15 p.m.

