NEW ORLEANS — Steve Sarkisian has made several trips to the Crescent City since taking over as Texas head football coach in 2021.

His roster started the year with eight players from Louisiana and six from the metro area including former Newman quarterback Arch Manning and Holy Cross defensive end Barryn Sorrell.

The Texas football program has seen success with recruiting in the New Orleans area. Now, Sarkisian and company are back hoping for another successful trip with a win in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

“We’ve been fortunate to sign some really good players that are really good on our team right now and hopefully that can continue. We know that this state produces a ton of talent and so for us to be able to make some inroads here recruiting and now to be playing in the Sugar Bowl, it’s naturally you know, I think helpful for us,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian was an assistant at Alabama for their runner-up finish in 2016 and championship win in 2020.

Those experiences have helped him develop a blueprint for the 30-day gap between the Big 12 championship game and the College Football Playoff semi-final.

“You do a lot of the structural work from a game-planning perspective back home, right? Because we have so much time, we kind of take the week to really implement what we want to do when we’re back at home. When we’re here, obviously, we want to take our time to make sure that we’re putting forth maximum effort to get ready for the game. But also want to give our players a chance to experience this opportunity, experience the city of New Orleans, experience what they’ve earned — which is to be in the CFP. But I think our players will echo the same sentiment, you know? We’re here to play our best football that we can play to try to win a Semifinal game to get into the national championship,” said Sarkisian.

Sarkisian coached the Washington Huskies from 2009-2013 and the two programs met last year in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Washington won that meeting, 27-20.

Texas and undefeated Washington will play for a national championship berth Monday at 7:45 p.m. over at the Caesars Superdome.

Texas is currently a 4-point favorite over Washington in their New Year’s Day matchup.