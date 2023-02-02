Jockey Deshawn Parker’s 6,091st career victory wasn’t easy, but after failing as the heavy favorite in consecutive races, Sunday Breeze came through for his many backers in Thursday’s 6th race at Fair Grounds. Last early, he rallied stoutly on the rail to get into contention on the turn for home. Blocked in the stretch, he jumped off heels late and got up in the final stride to catch Good Old Charlie for trainer Cherie DeVaux (di voe).

