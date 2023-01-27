New Orleans, La (Jan 27, 2023) – After letting the keen inside front runners go, Godolphin’s Strobe cruised by and never looked back, winning Friday’s sprint feature by 5 1/4 lengths in 1:10.25 for six furlongs, defeating notable foes Therideofalifetime, Tulane Tryst, Long Weekend, Ready to Pounce, and High Cruise. Trained by Brad Cox, the 4-year-old by Into Mischief is now a perfect four-for-four on a fast dirt track in five starts. His lone second came over a sloppy track in November at Churchill Downs.

Piloted by Florent Geroux, Strobe’s victory marks career win 2,001 in North America for the native of France who notched win 2,000 on Thursday above Warrant.

“He’s nice, he’s very fast,” Geroux said. “It was a nice race, nice for his experience and his spirit, good for his mind. It was a nice boost of confidence and I think now he’s ready to go into stakes company, for sure.”