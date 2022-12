NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Thomas More Cougars advanced to the semifinals of the Country Day Basketball Classic with a 80-75 win over John Curtis Christian.

Check out first half highlights from the game in the WGNO Media Player above.

