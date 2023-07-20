COVINGTON, La. — The Southeastern Coaches Caravan made a stop at the Rusty Pelican in Covington Thursday night to preview the 2023-24 athletic year.

A championship lineup of coaches spoke at tonight’s event, including Southeastern head football coach Frank Scelfo, women’s head basketball coach Ayla Guzzardo, and volleyball head coach Jeremy White.

All three programs won Southland Conference championships last year.

Southeastern football ended the season with a share of the conference crown. The Lions split the title with UIW and saw their 2022 campaign come to an end in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Southeastern saw it’s third championship in program history, the first under head coach Frank Scelfo, and enters the fall of 2023 in the FCS preseason top-25.

Southeastern women’s basketball saw its first Southland regular season and conference tournament titles in program history in the 2022-23 season. The Lady Lions recorded 21 wins, with an impressive 14-4 record in conference play. They fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to national runner-up, Iowa.

New Southeastern head baseball coach Bobby Barbier also spoke at tonight’s event with head basketball coach David Kiefer and head softball coach Rick Fremin.

Bobby Barbier has a youth camp coming up July 31st and a showcase camp set for August 3rd.

Both will be held at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

More information can be found here.

Southeastern softball set a new single-season school record for wins (47) and conference wins (19). They’ve appeared in the Southland Conference championship round the last two seasons.

Southeastern Volleyball continues to see it’s program trend upward with 25 wins and their first conference tournament championship.

Their annual Green & Gold match is set for Friday, August 18th at 6:30 p.m. in the University Center.

Southeastern men’s basketball finished last year with an 18-14 record, 12-6 in conference play. The Lions are preparing for a return to the conference championship spotlight in 2023.

The caravan continues at the Greystone Golf & Country Club in Denham Springs on July 27. It concludes July 31st at Gnarly Barley. Both events start at 6 p.m.