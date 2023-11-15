NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, Nov. 17th, the Social Warrior Club launches its first MMA fights at the Metropolitan in the Warehouse District.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite and at the Metropolitan on fight night. The MMA bouts feature both pros and amateur fights.

The co-founders are Roman Stitelet and Alex Rudenko.

