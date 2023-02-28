NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Willie Fritz’s new right-hand men took to the podium for the first time Tuesday after Tulane’s opening spring football practice at Yulman Stadium.

First up was Shiel Wood, the Green Wave’s new defensive coordinator who comes to New Orleans from Troy, Alabama.

Troy went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt Conference title in 2022. Wood’s deep and experienced defense ranked 8th in scoring defense (17.1 ppg) and takeaways (27) last season. His squad also finished Top 20 in total defense.

Nagle just finished his seventh season serving as the tight ends coach for the Green Wave in 2022, a season in which he also served as the program’s Assistant Head Coach.

A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Nagle earned all-state and all-district (three times) honors at Barbe High where he set school records for passing. He signed with Clemson out of high school and played as a freshman before transferring to McNeese. His father, John, is a veteran football coach in the state on the college and high school level.