Video: Sean Payton previews Saints final preseason game against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints held their final practice of 2021 Training Camp Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Following practice, head coach Sean Payton discussed the team’s plans ahead of the third and final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Payton said the game would be treated like a traditional third preseason game at “some positions.”

Payton did not name a starting quarterback.

Jameis Winston worked with the ones at Thursday’s practice.

Payton said the team will continue to monitor expected weather ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Saints host the Cardinals on August 28th at 7 p.m.