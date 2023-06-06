METAIRIE (WGNO) — Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to the practice field on Tuesday during Week 3 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs). While Thomas did not participate in drills or catch passes, he ran routes and chatted with Derek Carr and other receivers during practice.

Dennis Allen was asked about Thomas’s status. Allen said he is not sure how much he will do during OTAs, but that he hopes to be ready by the start of training camp.

Thomas did casually throw a pass and catch a ball on his way to the indoor facility.

The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year has played in just 10 games over the last three seasons, catching 56 passes for 609 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdown catches were made last season. Thomas played in three games in 2022, missed all of 2021, and played in seven in 2020.

