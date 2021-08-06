Video: Saints quarterbacks discuss growth, teammates following practice 8 of training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints wrapped up practice 8 of training camp Friday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jameis Winston ran with the ones, as he and Taysom Hill continue to rotate first-team reps.

Both quarterbacks spoke to the media for the second time this camp after practice.

Their post-practice interviews can be found below:

The Saints practice again Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans’ first preseason game is set for Saturday, August 14th at Baltimore.

