METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — With fans cheering New Orleans Saints players took the field in 95-degree heat on Monday, and for the start of the second week of training camp, the pads came on.

Guard Andrus Peat walked off the field, and head coach Dennis Allen said it was a quadricep injury. Allen added that he thinks it is “strained.”

“We’ll take a look at that and see where he’s at, but other than that, we made it out pretty healthy.”

Allen was asked if Peat’s injury was similar to newly signed guard Trai Turner, who is reportedly out for the season with “torn quads.”

He answered, “No, I don’t think those are related. Trai was a quad tendon rupture, and Andrus was probably more of a strained quad, but I don’t anticipate that being anywhere near the same deal.”

Allen addressed the media after practice, as did the following players: rookie Bryan Bresee, offensive lineman James Hurst, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and former Tulane standout Nick Anderson.

Dennis Allen, Head Coach

