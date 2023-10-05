NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Joe Woods spoke with media Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Saints club’s facility. Carmichael said repeatedly that he’s responsible for the Saints lack of offensive production. The Saints have 62 points in four games, and have won two of them.

Check out WGNO’s chat with Pete Carmichael:

Joe Woods talks Saints offense with WGNO:

The Saints play at New England Sunday. Kickoff is Noon New Orleans time.

Three Saints players were listed as did not practice, Thursday. They are tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), and guard Andrus Peat (concussion).

Quarterback Derek Carr was limited with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start against the Patriots.

