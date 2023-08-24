METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Thursday was the first time all camp that the offense was perfect in seven on seven drills. All three quarterbacks went 5-for-5, and Derek Carr’s first three passes went to Michael Thomas. The chemistry is starting to show, and Dennis Allen said Thomas is starting to look like his old self again.

“Thought Mike looked good,” Allen said. “I think Mike’s looked better and better every time he’s come out here. I think he’s probably getting more comfortable with where he is at. Um, I think we kind of knew that at some point we’d start seeing what we kind of expect out of him. And, I think we’re seeing that more and more every day he’s out here. So it’s been good.”



Rashid Shaheed returned to practice today just for individual drills.

Coach Allen said Tre’Quan Smith is still rehabbing a groin injury, so tough decisions are ahead at the wide receiver position and many others.

The Saints and the other 31 NFL teams have to cut down their roster from 90 to 53 by next Tuesday.

