Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, who departed the New York Jets to sign a three year, $15 million deal with New Orleans, met with local media Thursday.

Shepherd had 1.5 sacks in 2022. He has six in five seasons.

He was a third round pick, 72nd overall, of the Jets in 2018. He is the first player to ever be drafted from Fort Hays State in Kansas.