NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints are a one point favorite Sunday at Indianapolis. Game time is at 12:00 p.m. central time.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, defensive coordinator Joe Woods, and defensive end Cam Jordan talked with media.

Check out Carmichael’s chat:

Cam Jordan talks with WGNO:

Watch Joe Woods chat with media:

Alvin Kamara was upgraded to full practice Thursday. He missed Wednesday with an illness.

