METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints completed the second day of training camp on Thursday at the team’s facility on Airline Drive.

Head coach Dennis Allen, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis, Carl Granderson, Chris Olave, and Jameis Winston addressed the media after practice.

Watch post-practice interviews here:

Day 1:

On Wednesday, among the many new faces were veteran tight end Jimmy Graham and veteran guard Trai Turner, but the moment everyone had been waiting to witness firsthand was the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas as a full participant in training camp practice.

Thomas caught passes, ran routes, and completed drills at full speed with no sign of lingering injury effects.

Jimmy Graham also caught passes from Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, and Jake Haener.

Those who spoke at the outdoor podium on Wednesday after practice were as follows: Derek Carr, Trai Turner, Cam Jordan, Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, and Tyrann Mathieu.

