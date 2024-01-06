WESTWEGO, La. — Several championship bouts highlighted the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center.

In the Girl’s Platinum Bracket, Lafayette Christian bested John Curtis, 68-66 in an overtime thriller. LSU commit Jada Richard led all scorers with 37 points in the win.

In the Girl’s Gold Bracket, the Mandeville Lady Skipper defeated Amite 66-64. Hannah Benoit finished with 14 points. Alana Benoit finished with 20 and was named Gold Bracket MVP.

In the Boy’s State Bracket, the Rummel Raiders emerge victorious from the championship round with a 49-45 win over Country Day. T.J. Duhe was named the State Bracket MVP.