METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Archbishop Rummel welcomed the Ponchatoula Green Wave to Joe Yenni stadium for their annual fall scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Ponchatoula opened tonight’s scrimmage with a 65-yard touchdown run from quarterback Bishop Davis. The Green Wave defense would capitalize on the early momentum with a tackle for loss from Arizona State commit, Albert Smith to force a Rummel 4th down.

In the live quarter, the Raiders would respond.

Ponchatoula was driving down the field when the Rummel defense clamped down deep in their own territory. Aaron Foster broke up a Bishop Davis pass attempt to the endzone and on fourth down, Robert Vaughn made a beautiful play on a screen pass to force a turnover on downs.

Rummel would piece together a drive of their own that would see a 15-yard connection from Generald Buggage to Christoper Wallace down to the Ponchatoula ten-yard line.

The scrimmage would end with a six-yard touchdown run from senior running back, Jaidyn Martin.

Here is head coach Nick Monica after tonight’s scrimmage:

You can catch all of the scrimmage, jamboree, and high school football action starting this Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The 32nd season kicks off Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW with the replay at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts