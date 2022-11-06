NEW ORLEANS — Tulane head basketball coach Ron Hunter spoke with WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee Sunday afternoon about the Green Wave’s regular season home opener against UMBC.

“UMBC is a program that won their league quite a few times. They’re very very well-coached and a team that beat Pittsburgh leat year. They’ve been in the tournament quite a few times and we’ve got to play well tomorrow night to make sure we win this game. We’re excited about it. College basketball is here. Last time we were in this building we played extremely well. So we want to get the vibe back here in Devlin Arena and get back to winning again,” says Tulane head basketball coach Ron Hunter.

The Green Wave defeated Spring Hill College, 81-53 in an exhibition Wednesday night without sophomore point guard Jalen Cook.

Jaylen Forbes led the way with 23 points on 50 percent shooting.

Here is Forbes talking about the team and Monday’s opener:

Sion James and Kevin Cross combined for 27 points and 12 boards in the winning effort.

Tip-off for Monday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.