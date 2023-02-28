NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane’s game against East Carolina was set for Saturday, Feb. 11, but following the death of longtime ECU radio play-by-play announcer Jeff Charles, the game was postponed to this Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Watch Ed Daniels’ full interview with Ron Hunter here.

The Green Wave (17-9, 10-5) hit the road for ECU (14-14, 5-10) after a tough home loss to Wichita State, which Tulane head coach Ron Hunter called a “hangover game.”

ECU lost by 19 to Houston on Saturday, but before that game, the Pirates had won three of its last four including wins over SMU, Cincinnati, and Tulsa.

“When we started this journey,” Hunter said Tuesday, “we wanted to make ourselves relevant in March. And that’s what we’ve done.”