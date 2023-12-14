NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christmas came early for St. Augustine High School with the addition of Robert Valdez as the Purple Knights’ new head football coach.

“This is an opportunity that just was too good for me to pass up.”

An opportunity that presented itself about two weeks ago after Grambling parted ways with head coach Hue Jackson.

The university retained Valdez, but the temptation to return to the high school ranks was already there.

“I went to see St. James play at Sterlington and really, really just missed the high school element of it. The college element is great, is phenomenal, but it’s calling me. The head coach itch never left,” said St. Aug head football coach Robert Valdez.

Valdez has been a key coaching figure in south Louisiana for many years with stops at East St. John, West St. John, and St. James High School where he led the Wildcats to a class 3A state championship in 2019.

The St. Augustine title drought has spanned more than 40 years, and it’s one he hopes to end.

“It’s hard enough to win a football game, and then to win a playoff game is hard. But to win a state championship, all the pieces have to be in place. You know, having lost one, having won one, having been to five straight semifinals, you know, getting to week 15. It’s a pretty tough challenge, but I think that it starts with building blocks. You know, Mount Everest was a pebble of sand at one point, but we got to move a little faster,” said Valdez.

The pieces are in place for Valdez to accomplish that goal and turn a 4-8 program into a Catholic League contender.

“To be given this opportunity to get into the mix with that league is going to be fun because every Friday night you’re going to get some good football, some quality football, and look, the state playoff starts the first week of district because that’s the kind of games we’re going to be playing,” said Valdez.

Before his team takes the field, coach Valdez will take time to thoroughly evaluate his new roster.

He hasn’t had the chance to yet, but already likes what he sees on campus.

“I kind of walked around and they had a couple of big ones. They had a couple of nice-looking ones. I think they passed the eyeball test,” said Valdez.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts